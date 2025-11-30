24 minutes ago

The Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council has officially confirmed a shooting incident that occurred during a funeral ceremony in Obuasi on Saturday, November 29, 2025, leaving the Adanse Dompoasehene, Nana Okofo Kwabena Bonsu, wounded.

According to the Council, the incident was triggered when a 30-year-old man, identified as Nana Yaw Dankwa, fired a gun at the event. Police officers who were on duty at the scene swiftly intervened and arrested the suspect, who is now in custody and cooperating with ongoing investigations.

The Council emphasized that the shooting underscores the critical relevance of the Interior Ministry’s temporary nationwide ban on the discharge of firearms at funerals and traditional gatherings. It stressed that the ban remains a vital measure in preventing unnecessary injuries and maintaining order during public events.

Fortunately, the injured chief received prompt medical attention and has since been discharged from hospital.

The Regional Coordinating Council has called on the public to remain calm and to continue supporting security agencies as they work to enforce the law, reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding peace and stability across the Ashanti Region.

STATEMENT ON SHOOTING INCIDENT AT OBUASI

The Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council has received a briefing on an incident that occurred on Saturday, November 29, 2025, at a funeral in Obuasi, where a firearm was discharged, resulting in injuries to Nana Okofo Kwabena Bonsu, Adanse Dompoasehene.

The Police intervened promptly and arrested the suspect, a 30-year-old identified as Nana Yaw Dankwa, who is currently in custody assisting with ongoing investigations.

This incident reinforces the importance of the temporary ban imposed by the Interior Ministry on the use of firearms during funerals and traditional gatherings across the country.

The directive remains a vital public safety measure designed to protect lives, prevent injuries, and ensure that community events are conducted in a peaceful and dignified atmosphere. Compliance with this directive is essential for maintaining order and safeguarding the well-being of all attendees.

The victim received medical care and has been discharged home.

The public is encouraged to remain calm and cooperate with the security agencies as they undertake their duties. The Council reaffirms its commitment to preserving peace, enhancing safety, and upholding the rule of law across the region.

Dr F. Amoakohene

Regional Minister