34 minutes ago

The Adansi Asokwa directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) on February 26, 2023, as part of its sensitization drive, engaged the Youth in the District during the maiden Launch of the Adansi Asokwa Youth Alliance on the Theme: Tolerance a key in consolidating 30 years of Constitutional Democracy: Building national cohesion through civic education and participation in local governance.

The District Director PCEO George Amponsah Boateng in his submission urged the youth to exhibit good character traits devoid of violence and all forms of immorality as the country gets closer to the District level elections .

He again challenged the youth to always be an agent of peace advocates as it is stipulated in the 1992 constitution in article 41(c) wherever they find themselves since they are the future leaders.

He further indicated that the most important element is to see ourselves as one people with a common destiny of which as Ghanaians we should be proud of.

The gathering were made to know that their contributions to the success story of thirty years of consolidating constitutional democracy cannot be overlooked as its typified by the various roles they play through national service that they render through communal initiatives, school activities, etc.

Word of advice was given to them to desist from the usage of intemperate language through different media platforms, using tribal lines to discriminate against each but rather coexist peacefully with each other for the development of the Nation.

A total number of nine hundred and sixty youths were drawn from twenty communities to grace the occasion.

ACEO Lily Ampofoa Annor and ACEO Francis Arthur supported in diverse ways to make the event a successful one regarding the sensitization of the attendees.