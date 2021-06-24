18 minutes ago

Residents of Adansi Asokwa in the Adansi North District of the Ashanti Region have had enough education to prepare them for this year's Population and Housing Census.

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has for the past weeks hammered on the need for the residents to get counted.

Currently, the enumerators are done with the listing of structures nationwide.

The 27th of this month which happens to be the Census night is expected to capture those who are homeless, travelers as well as those who will spend the night at guest houses. Wherever a person spends the Census night is where the person ought to be counted.

Meanwhile, the NCCE team prior to the census night has been meeting some LEAP beneficiaries, traders, communities, etc to psyche them on the impending exercise.

Some of the communities visited within the Districts are Asokwa Junction, Kroboline, Brofoyedru East and West, Bodwesango East and West, Fumso, Fumso Ketewaa, Tewobaabi, Tasliman, Adiembra, Denyase, Nyankomasu, Pipiiso and a lot of others.

The District is poised for the exercise as residents await the census enumerators come 27, 28 of June, through to July 11.

The NCCE team were George Amponsah Boateng (SCEO), Frederick Akuamoah (ACEO) and Lily Ampofoa Annor (PFO).