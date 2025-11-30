3 hours ago

The Chief of Adansi Dompoase, Okofo Kwabena Bonsu II, has been shot during a funeral ceremony at Kofekrom in the Obuasi Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The incident occurred on Saturday at the AGA School Park, where the final funeral rites of the late mother of the Obuasi Municipal Chief Executive, Faustilove Appiah Kannin, were being held.

Reports indicate that the shooting was carried out by an Asafohene from Asebu in the Central Region, identified as 35-year-old Nana Yaw Darkwah.

Following the incident, the injured chief was swiftly transported to the Obuasi Government Hospital, where he is currently receiving medical treatment.

It has also emerged that authorities in Obuasi had earlier imposed a ban on the firing of guns at durbars and other public ceremonial events, making the suspect’s actions a direct violation of local security directives.

The alleged shooter has since been arrested and is in police custody as police continue investigations into the incident.