Dr. Kwame Addo-Kufuor, a former Minister of Defense, has been named chancellor of the Kumasi Technical University.

The inauguration of Dr. Addo-Kufuor is set for Friday, September 30, 2022.

The Kumasi Polytechnic-turned-university will have Dr. Addo-Kufuor as its first chancellor.

“Kumasi Technical University is pleased to announce the investiture and swearing-in ceremony of Dr. Kwame Addo-Kufuor as the first Chancellor,” the school said in its official announcement of the planned investiture and swearing-in ceremony.

The Ghanaian politician and physician, Kwame Addo-Kufuor represented Manhyia in Parliament.

He served as the Interior and Defense Minister from 2001 to 2008 during the administration of his brother, John Agykekum Kufuor.

From the University of Cambridge, he earned a Bachelor's Degree in medicine. Additionally, he pursued his education at Jesus College and the Middlesex Medical School Hospital.

Having won the general election in December 1996, he was sworn in as a Member of Parliament in January 1997 in the Fourth Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana. He was once more chosen by the New Patriotic Party to represent the Manhyia Constituency.

In the general elections for the Manhyia Constituency in the Ashanti Region held in December 1996, Kwame Addo-Kufuor defeated NDC member Yaw Addai Boadu.

Salifu Mumuni, a PNC member, Nana O. Boateng, and Samuel B. Donkoh, a member of the NDC, were his opponents in the election.

He was chosen to serve in the Ghanaian parliament in the Bekwai Constituency of the Ashanti Region during the general elections of 2004. His district was one of the 36 out of 39 parliamentary seats that the New Patriotic Party won in the Ashanti Region that year.

He triumphed in the election over Kofi Pervical Akpaloo, an independent, Salifu Mumuni of the People's National Convention, Kwame Boateng of the National Democratic Congress, E. A. Ohene Darko of the Convention People's Party, and Kwame Boateng of the National Democratic Congress.