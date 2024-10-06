5 hours ago

Global Afropop icon Adekunle Gold has released his highly anticipated sixth studio album, FUJI, now available on all major streaming platforms worldwide.

To spotlight the album, Gold has dropped “Believe” as the project’s lead focus track, a captivating fusion of pop and Fuji that captures themes of longing, loyalty, and emotional depth. Fans can also pre-order a limited-edition vinyl of FUJI starting October 6, 2024.

FUJI continues the musical evolution of Adekunle Gold, known for pushing genre boundaries. The 17-track project blends soul, R&B, Afropop, Apala, and Fuji, reimagining traditional Yoruba sound through a contemporary global lens.

“Believe,” the album’s standout single, is a sleek, melodic anthem built for the world stage, stripped of heavy percussion yet rich in harmony and vocal emotion. The track not only showcases Adekunle Gold’s pop sensibilities but also introduces listeners to the album’s overarching narrative of hustle, healing, and self-discovery.

On FUJI, Adekunle Gold delves deeper into personal reflection than ever before. While past projects explored love, success, and fame, this album turns inward. It explores the complexities of grief, growth, identity, and rebirth, particularly in the wake of his father’s passing.

Balancing moments of triumphant celebration with quiet introspection, FUJI is a bold and vulnerable body of work. It’s also a tribute to Gold’s Yoruba roots and royal lineage, which play a central role in reframing his sense of purpose and artistic identity.

Tracklist



Big Fish

Don Corleone

Bobo

Coco Money

Believe

My Love Is The Same

Love Is An Action

Many People

Attack

Only God Can Save Me

Lailo

Oba

Simile

I’m Not Done

Obimo (Bonus)

From the introspective storytelling of About 30 to the genre-bending brilliance of Afro Pop Vol. 1, Catch Me If You Can, and Tequila Ever After, Adekunle Gold has consistently reinvented his sound. With FUJI, he enters a new era, one rooted in authenticity, emotional clarity, and cultural pride.

Beyond music, Adekunle Gold continues to make an impact through the Adekunle Gold Foundation, further cementing his legacy as not just an artist, but a changemaker.