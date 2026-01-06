1 hour ago

Algeria booked their place in the quarter-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in dramatic fashion after a last-gasp extra-time goal sealed a 1-0 victory over DR Congo.

With the match locked at 0-0 after 90 minutes, both sides pushed deep into extra time in search of a breakthrough in a tense and physical contest. Chances were scarce and nerves were high as penalties appeared inevitable.

But in the 119th minute, Adil Boulbina delivered the decisive moment.

The Algerian forward found the net late on, sparking wild celebrations among the Desert Foxes’ players and supporters, while DR Congo were left heartbroken after coming so close to a shootout.

Algeria had dominated possession for long spells, but DR Congo’s defensive discipline and resilience frustrated them throughout normal time. Extra time followed a similar pattern, with both teams wary of making a costly mistake.

Boulbina’s late intervention proved enough to settle the contest and keep Algeria’s title hopes alive.

The result sets up a mouth-watering quarter-final clash against Nigeria, one of the tournament favourites. The two African heavyweights will meet on Saturday, with kick-off scheduled for 17:00.

For Algeria, the victory reinforces their reputation for finding a way in knockout football. For DR Congo, it was a cruel exit after a spirited performance that deserved more than defeat at the very end.