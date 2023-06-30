3 hours ago

It has been revealed that the Adisadel College students seen a viral video of assault were fighting over a SIM card.

Graphic Online has gathered that the two students are mates in the same dormitory of the Quaque House.

The student who was hurt in the video, has confirmed to Graphic Online's Shirley Asiedu Addo that the incident was over a sim card.

"He had my sim card and I asked for it back but he refused and that is what started the fight,' he stated.

The incident happened on June 30, 2023.

The mother of the assault victim has told Graphic Online that she heard about the incident for the first time on Monday (July 24).

In a video shared on social media, one student is seen locking the arms of the victim and forcefully hitting his face against a metal bed, resulting in bleeding below the victim’s right eye.

The incident came to light on social media on Monday (July 24).

This has sparked outrage and concerns among parents, students, and the public.

Shedding tears as she spoke to Graphic Online’s Central Regional Correspondent, Shirley Asiedu Addo, Ms Margaret Annor Afari said the family only got to know about the incident in the video and that she was yet to even see it.

“I don't want to see the video. I have heard it being described but I have not seen it and I don't want to see it”, she said amidst tears while she spoke to Graphic Online Tuesday morning (July 25).

However, she said the elder brother of the victim has seen it.

"It was the elder brother who saw it yesterday and called the housemaster who later called me to explain the incident.”

She appealed to the school authorities to allow the son stay in school to write the WASSCE.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has reacted to the troubling video, depicting an act of violence involving two students from Adisadel College.

The video, which has been widely circulated on social media, has ignited public outrage and raised concerns about the safety of students within educational institutions across the country.

In a statement issued on Monday night by Cassandra Twum Ampofo, Head of the Public Relations Unit, the GES expressed deep concern and condemned the barbaric act committed by the individuals involved.

"We commend the school authorities for promptly suspending the alleged perpetrator pending further investigation," the statement read.

The GES deems acts of violence within schools as entirely unacceptable and harmful to students' well-being, and it remains steadfast in ensuring a safe and secure learning environment for all students nationwide.

Following the incident, the school's authorities have taken disciplinary action by suspending the alleged culprit pending further inquiries.

In a collaborative approach, the GES has instructed the Regional Director of Education to closely cooperate with both the school authorities and relevant law enforcement agencies to ascertain the truth behind the incident and implement appropriate measures in accordance with the law.

The GES has also reaffirmed its dedication to fostering an environment where every student can learn and grow without fear of violence or intimidation.

Video

In the disturbing 30 seconds video, a taller boy is seen choking another boy from behind. The taller boy then forcefully slams the topless boy's head onto the edge of a metal bunk bed, prompting voices off-camera to urge him to let go due to the evident harm caused.

After being released, the boy is shown with a severe swelling on his face.

