1 hour ago

The nomination of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Techiman South Constituency, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah as the Minister-designate for Local Government, Decentralization, and Rural Development (LGDRD) has sparked wild jubilation in the camp of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), particularly those in the Bono East Region.

Constituents, as well as the entire executives of the NPP in Techiman have expressed excitement over the elevation of the Mr. Adjei-Mensah Korsah as a substantive minister.

The Bono East NPP chapter in a statement congratulating the nominee said, "we congratulate, the Hon. Member of Parliament and Parliamentary Candidate for Techiman South Constituency, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah.

The statement continued, "We are particularly grateful and pleased for the inclusion of the generous and diligent son of Bonokyempem, Hon. Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah in the President's illustrious list of Cabinet members."

It said, "Without an iota of doubt, we remain certain that, Hon. Korsah, who is also the Sompahene of Techiman Traditional Area, has competently distinguished himself over the years, as a results-driven individual, whose contributions would be largely instrumental in driving our party and government in the Bono East and the entire country to a historic emphatic victory in the 2024 general elections"

It added, "We would like to call on all well-meaning Ghanaians, especially, the people of the Bono East region to rally their unflinching support and prayer behind the Hon. Minister to succeed in his new role as we gear ourselves toward making history by breaking the Eight (8) with Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia and

snatch more seats in the region."