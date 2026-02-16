3 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Jonas Adjetey made his first appearance for VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday, coming off the bench in a 2-2 draw against RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

The 20-year-old was introduced during the second half as Wolfsburg battled to secure a point in an entertaining contest. Though his time on the pitch was brief, the appearance marked a significant milestone in his young career, his first outing since completing a January move from FC Basel.

‎Adjetey’s transfer to Germany’s top flight was seen as a major step forward, and Sunday’s debut offered a first glimpse of him in Wolfsburg colours. Calm and composed, he slotted into the back line as his side navigated the closing stages of a high-tempo encounter.

‎For the Ghana international, the moment represented the beginning of a new chapter, one that promises both opportunity and challenge in one of Europe’s most competitive leagues.

‎With his debut now behind him, Adjetey will be hoping for more minutes in the weeks ahead as he looks to establish himself in the Bundesliga.