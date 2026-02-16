Ghanaian defender Jonas Adjetey made his first appearance for VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday, coming off the bench in a 2-2 draw against RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.
The 20-year-old was introduced during the second half as Wolfsburg battled to secure a point in an entertaining contest. Though his time on the pitch was brief, the appearance marked a significant milestone in his young career, his first outing since completing a January move from FC Basel.
Adjetey’s transfer to Germany’s top flight was seen as a major step forward, and Sunday’s debut offered a first glimpse of him in Wolfsburg colours. Calm and composed, he slotted into the back line as his side navigated the closing stages of a high-tempo encounter.
For the Ghana international, the moment represented the beginning of a new chapter, one that promises both opportunity and challenge in one of Europe’s most competitive leagues.
With his debut now behind him, Adjetey will be hoping for more minutes in the weeks ahead as he looks to establish himself in the Bundesliga.
