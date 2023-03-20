1 hour ago

Concern Youth of Kotoku Adoagyiri has refutes the statement made by the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council that there is currently no chief at Adoagyiri in the Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipality in the Eastern Region.

The council, chaired by the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, last week warned one George Twum to stop posing as the chief of Adoagyiri and also the Ankobeahene of Kotoku masquerading with the title ‘Okoanadwo Afutu Dompreh II’.

This comes on the heels of the current conflict at Nsawam-Adoagyiri over a claim of ownership of the area by some chiefs of Akyem Kotoku, who are planning the installation of a new chief in the area.

The State Secretary of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council, D.M. Ofori-Atta, said at a press conference that Adoagyiri has historically been a part of Akyem Abuakwa and is directly under the Apapam Stool, which is a crucial component of the Amantuomiensa Group of the Akyem Abuakwa State.

The Okyeman State Secretary noted that records show all Adoagyiri chiefs in succeeding generations had served on the Akyem Abuakwa State Council and added that the records also contained proof of land transactions.

However, the convener of the youth of Kotoku Adoagyiri, Barima Nana Arkoh-Frempong Oware reacting to the presser said the statement made by D.M Ofori Atta, is untrue. He said they are on a scheme to discredit the reign of Okoanadwo Afutu Dompreh II to achieve their parochial interest.

According to him, "We are abiding citizens of this country, and, The Judicial Committee of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs on the 2nd February 2022 with suit number- JC/ERHC/AP1/2008 gave legitimacy and confirmed Okoanadwo Afutu Dompreh II as Chief of Adoagyiri and Ankobeahene of Akyem Kotoku Traditional Council, so on what bases is the state secretary and Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council saying that Kotoku Adoagyiri has no chief?".

Narrating their side of the story, the Kotoku Group said "Adoagyiri has since historical time been part of Akyem Kotoku and falls directly under the Gyase Division, and holds the title as Ankobeahene of Akyem kotoku traditional council from the first chief Nana Dompreh Mpesempese to date. Available records indicate that all substantive Adoagyiri chiefs have been part of the Akyem Kotoku state, including the records and evidence of Okoanadwo Adu korkoor II as chief of Adoagyiri and Ankoabehene of Akyem Kotoku State with gazette number “No-59” issued on 18th June 1955 by the National House of Chiefs".

"Nana Adu Korkor II was installed chief at Adoagyiri and sent to Akyem Kotoku to pay allegiance to the then acting President of Akyem Kotoku Traditional Council Nana Abrokwa Gyampim I (Kontihene of Akyem Kotoku) in 1953 in the absence of the Omanhene of Akyem Kotoku Traditional Area".

"Nana Adu Korkoor II and others had some misunderstanding with Nana Frimpong Manso III (Omanhene of Akyem Kotoku Traditional Area) and he and the others stopped attending regular meetings of Akyem Kotoku Traditional Council in 1966 even though he occasionally does attend".

According to them, "In the 1994 Odwira Festival of the chiefs and people of Akyem Kotoku, in the brochure printed to celebrate the festival, Nana Adu Korkor II was captured.

5. When he died in 2007, the family printed clothes to mourn his demise, and printed on the cloth were the inscriptions “Ankobeahene of Akyem Kotoku”.

The statement further underscored that there has never been a record or evidence of the title “Barima Adu Korkoor II” in the books of Adoagyiri Stool nor the records of Akyem Kotoku Traditional Council but rather Okoanadwo Adu Korkoor as chief of Adoagyiri and Ankobeahene of Akyem Kotoku.

"We would like to state emphatically that, Akyem kotoku Traditional Council and Adoagyiri will not allow any installation of any new Chief in Adoagyiri by Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council, and any attempt by any chief to hide behind any state institution to commit this injustice will be resisted by the people and the consequences thereof will not be pleasant for all".

"At this juncture, we would like to call on the President, Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo, The Inspector General of Police, Ministry of National security, National Investigations Bureau, Eastern Regional Minister, Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Defense, National House of Chiefs and the Peace Council to intervene as a matter of urgency to maintain sanity in Kotoku Adoagyiri and its environs since we cherish the relative peace that we are enjoying" Barima Nana Arkoh-Frempong Oware stated.