2 hours ago

Adom FM 106.3, which is one of the best multimedia platforms in Ghana, must be told to detach mockery, Ananse-stories, jokes and unnecessary information from the news.

The radio station has a lot of listeners including high-profile government officials, kings and University Professors, who normally have limited time to listen to an hour-long News that is full of jokes and little children’s recreational stories.

I know that media platforms are meant to educate, inform, entertain, and to make profit. However, cracking jokes during news hours, especially when something serious has happened depicts that the station is full of satirists and must not be taken seriously.

The drama group that was created by former ‘comedians’ like Kofi Adoma Nwanwanii and Afia Pokua has been revitalised by Kofi Adu Kumi and his compatriots.

Sometimes, the type of contents that are posted at adomonline.com and Adom facebook platforms are either to sustain pain or unnecessary humour. Accident scenes for example, must be sanitised.

I entreat Adom FM presenters (journalists) to learn something more about news reporting from the CNN, BBC, DW TV, Aljazeera and other foreign media.

Writer: Charles Addai.

Please add your comments.