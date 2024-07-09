1 hour ago

Gospel musician Reverend Bernard Amankwah has responded to a revelation by the founder and leader of the Believers Worship Centre, Prophet Adom Kyei Duah, who claims that God has shown him that in the next five centuries, his image will replace the current image of Jesus Christ.

According to Rev. Bernard Amankwah, Adom Kyei Duah cannot be the second Jesus because he lacks a basic understanding of the Bible and the gospel of Christ Jesus.

“I have listened to him once or twice, and I must say he doesn’t even understand the basics of the Bible. He lacks knowledge of the Bible, so how can such a person be the second Jesus?” Rev. Amankwah said in an interview on Hitz FM.

He expressed concerns and worries about the actions of such preachers who, under the guise of religion and Christianity, lead many people to their destruction.

Rev. Amankwah said, “These charlatans are causing a lot of harm to Christendom and they have a large following.

“The Bible says, 'For lack of knowledge, my people perish,' so many people are going to perish because of their desire for false teachings. He claims to be the second Jesus? It's ridiculous.”

The gospel singer called on Christians to establish themselves and learn the word of God to help them discern between the true gospel of God and messages that are not inspired by God.

Watch the interview below: