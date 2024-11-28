42 minutes ago

The Asokore Mampong District Court, under the leadership of Her Ladyship Esther Rida, has dismissed the case involving Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah and Kumawood actor Sean Paul.

In July 2024, Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah caused the arrest of Sean Paul after the actor accused him of extorting money from his church members.

During an interview on RTV, Sean Paul criticised the sale of 'sobolo' (Hibiscus juice) and other items purportedly meant for spiritual purposes inside Kyei-Duah's church, labeling it deceitful and likening it to daylight robbery.

These comments prompted the general overseer of Believers Worship Center, Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah, to file a formal complaint with the police. As a result, Sean Paul was arrested and charged with defamation of character, leading to his appearance in court.

After his initial trial, Sean Paul was remanded in custody. His lawyers appealed to a High Court, which eventually led to his release, although he continued to attend court proceedings at the Asokore Mampong District Court.

But in a recent turn of events, the original judge overseeing the case was replaced by Her Ladyship Esther Rida, who raised concerns about the handling of the case.

According to GHPage reports, she questioned why the arrest and subsequent legal proceedings, which began in Feyiasi, were transferred to the Asokore Mampong Court.

She also inquired about the rationale behind moving the case, a civil one for that matter, across multiple jurisdictions before landing in this court.

Given these concerns, the judge dismissed the case. It was also reported that Her Ladyship Rida struck out other cases of a similar nature.

Arrest patterns of Adom Kyei-Duah's critics

Sean Paul’s case is part of a growing pattern, with Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah arresting several individuals who have criticised him.

Recently, a video showed the arrest of a certain Pastor Frimpong, who had publicly criticised Adom Kyei-Duah on Multi-TV.

In the video, Pastor Frimpong was seen in handcuffs, sitting in a police vehicle flanked by two officers, visibly distressed and pleading for forgiveness.

In addition to Sean Paul and Pastor Frimpong, others who have allegedly been arrested by Kyei-Duah include socialites, pastors, and public figures, such as Pastor Osofo Abronoma, Agya Obofour, and a Takoradi-based pastor who was infamously arrested while standing under a tree.