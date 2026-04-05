16 hours ago

Ghana international Albert Adomah has etched his name into English football history by becoming the first player to reach 100 appearances with six different clubs across the English Football League (EFL).

The 36-year-old winger, currently with Walsall FC, achieved the milestone after bringing up his 100th appearance for the League Two side, adding to an extraordinary career defined by consistency and longevity.

‎Adomah’s remarkable record spans multiple clubs, including Middlesbrough FC (143 appearances), Bristol City FC (136), Queens Park Rangers (130), Aston Villa (125), Barnet FC (120), and now Walsall (100).

Widely regarded as a cult hero in the English game, Adomah has built a reputation for his work ethic, versatility and attacking threat over a career spanning nearly two decades.

His achievement highlights not only his durability but also his ability to remain relevant and impactful across different teams and divisions in English football.

For Ghanaian fans, the milestone serves as a testament to Adomah’s enduring quality and professionalism, as he continues to contribute at a competitive level well into the latter stages of his career.