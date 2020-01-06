2 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama has described the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga Central Constituency Isaac Adongo as a jewel in the National Democratic Congress and the Minority side in Parliament.

Isaac Adongo who is serving his first term entered parliament in 2017. He has since been at the frontline of Economic and Financial debates for the minority in parliament and well known for his unabated criticism of managers of Ghana’s economy.

At a ceremony to lay his late mother to rest a fortnight ago in Bolgatanga, Former President and Presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress His Excellency praised the MP for his significant roles in the front bench of the minority in parliament.

“All of us know what he (Isaac Adongo) means to us. He is one of the jewels of our parliamentary front bench and I think the people of Bolgatanga Central are lucky to have him. They are lucky to have a person like him as their representative” he said.

John Dramani Mahama stated that the Member of Parliament exudes a high level of intellectual thought, an attribute that makes him an asset to the NDC and the Minority in Parliament adding that “we are very proud of him”.

Mynewsgh