6 hours ago

The Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre has warned against the growing trend of resolving disputes through live media broadcasts, cautioning that the practice risks undermining legal standards and public confidence in dispute resolution.

In a press statement issued on April 14, 2026, the Centre said it was “deeply concerned” about the increasing use of electronic media platforms—particularly live broadcast sessions—to handle disputes outside established legal and professional frameworks.

While acknowledging the role of the media in promoting access to justice and public awareness, the Centre stressed that such public-facing processes often bypass critical safeguards, including confidentiality, consent, and procedural fairness.

It emphasised that Alternative Dispute Resolution is a recognised professional practice governed by established principles, procedures, and ethical standards. According to the Centre, processes such as negotiation, mediation, and arbitration require trained and certified practitioners to ensure fairness, confidentiality, impartiality, and legal enforceability.

The statement warned that media-driven dispute resolution sessions could expose parties to undue public scrutiny and reputational damage, while also producing outcomes that may not be legally binding or enforceable.

“Public or media-driven dispute resolution sessions… risk undermining the integrity of ADR practice,” the Centre noted.

It urged the public to instead seek services through the ADR Centre or recognised private ADR institutions, where qualified professionals ensure compliance with legal requirements and best practices.

The Centre reaffirmed that ADR remains a vital tool for the peaceful, efficient, and confidential resolution of disputes, stressing the importance of safeguarding its credibility through strict adherence to professional standards.

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