5 hours ago

The high-profile trial of former National Signals Bureau (NSB) Director General, Charles Adu Boahene, has entered a tense phase, as his legal team has filed an appeal over what they describe as a major gap in the prosecution’s disclosures.

According to lead counsel Samuel Atta-Akyea in an interview on JoyNews on Friday, August 29,, as many as 83 pages of a key bank statement are missing from the prosecution’s records, undermining the accused’s right to a fair trial.

“The Attorney-General withheld about 83 pages of a bank statement that has been filed before the court,” Mr. Atta-Akyea told JoyNews on Friday, August 29.

“You can clearly see a deficit of evidence. The judge, unfortunately, blocked our attempt to compel them to produce the missing pages. That’s why we’ve appealed.”

Adu Boahene, his wife, and two others are standing trial on 11 counts, including stealing, money laundering involving GH¢49.1 million, willfully causing financial loss to the state, and abuse of public office.

The prosecution, led by the Attorney-General’s Department, alleges that the former NSB boss diverted public funds from a state account into a private company.

But the defence insists that the missing documents could prove crucial — either to clear Adu Boahene’s name or to test the credibility of the prosecution’s witnesses during cross-examination.

This is not the first disclosure dispute in the trial. Earlier, the court partially upheld a defence motion seeking additional evidence, ordering the Ghana Police Service to release information on a BMW vehicle allegedly linked to Adu Boahene.

Meanwhile, Deputy Attorney-General Justice Srem Sai has firmly rejected claims that the state withheld or lost evidence.

“The Attorney-General’s office has not lost any evidence regarding the ongoing Republic v Adu-Boahene trial,” Mr. Srem Sai wrote on X on Thursday, August 28.

“As of June 18, we had filed all the documents we intend to rely on, including contracts of sale, bank transfer records, property ownership documents, company registration certificates, INTERPOL records, and statements from all the accused persons.”

The Court of Appeal is now expected to determine whether the alleged “missing pages” should be produced to the defence, a decision that could significantly influence the direction of the trial.