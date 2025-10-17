55 minutes ago

Counsel for the discharged third accused in the ongoing criminal case involving former National Signals Bureau (NSB) Director-General Kwabena Adu Boahene has clarified that his client, Mildred Donkor, had no involvement in the alleged theft and money laundering activities forming the basis of the trial.

Her lawyer, Elikplim Agbemava, made the statement after the Accra High Court on Friday, October 17, dismissed a defence motion seeking to stay proceedings.

According to Mr. Agbemava, the charges presented in court make it evident that Ms. Donkor was not part of the main actors accused of coordinating or benefiting from the alleged financial crimes.

“If you look carefully at the charges, my client was never mentioned as part of the crime of stealing. Her name only appears around count 10 or 11. It’s quite clear that she was not part of any decision-making group behind what allegedly went wrong,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the Attorney-General, Dr. Dominic Ayine, has officially withdrawn all charges against Ms. Donkor under Section 59 of the Criminal and Other Offences (Procedure) Act, 1960 (Act 30) after she agreed to cooperate with the prosecution.

A formal notice signed by Deputy Attorney-General Justice Srem-Sai and filed at the High Court confirmed the decision to discontinue her prosecution, allowing her to testify as a prosecution witness.

Ms. Donkor will now assist the state in its case against Kwabena Adu-Boahene (1st Accused), Angela Adjei Boateng (2nd Accused), and Advantage Solutions Limited (4th Accused).

In her witness statement, she described her professional relationship with the first and second accused persons, whom she met through the Cedar Mountain Assemblies of God Church in East Legon, Accra.

The case, which involves allegations of theft and money laundering, remains before the Accra High Court and continues to draw significant public attention due to the senior officials implicated.