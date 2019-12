17 minutes ago

The management of Techiman Eleven Wonders FC have named broadcaster Collins Adu Gyamfi as head of communications for the club.

As required by the regulations of the CLB for clubs to name qualified personalities to head all department of the club, Adu Gyamfi will be assisted by four others.

Ali Muhammad, Richard Ntow Gyan, Moses Agana and Alifa Kwabena Louis have all joined the new communication Team of the Techiman based side.