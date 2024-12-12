9 hours ago

Cioba Aristica, the newly reappointed coach of Aduana FC, has urged the club’s supporters to rally behind him as he seeks to address the team's struggles in the Ghana Premier League.

The Romanian tactician, returning for a second stint with the two-time league champions, replaces Yaw Acheampong, who was dismissed after a poor run of results that left Aduana in 13th position with 12 points after 12 matches.

Speaking at his unveiling, Aristica emphasized his deep connection with the club’s fans as a major factor in his decision to return.

"I need the support. I like and love the supporters of Aduana Stars. I have a good relationship with them, and I know they are in support of my comeback," he said.

He acknowledged the team's challenges but expressed confidence in a turnaround with unity and fan backing.

"Now the team is down, but I believe with togetherness we can get better. I returned for the supporters. I urge them to support the team in our next three games.

We need to come together during these games, and afterward, we will fix the problems," he added.

Aristica’s immediate task is to prepare Aduana FC for their matchday 13 clash against Berekum Chelsea as the club seeks to rejuvenate its campaign and climb the league standings.