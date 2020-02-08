2 hours ago

Aduana Stars deputy coach W.O Tandon has warned Accra Hearts of Oak ahead of Sundays's GPL mactch week 9 meeting.

Dwarfs handed Tandoh a cruel lesson on his last competitive GPL game as head coach, thrashing the Ogya boys 3-1- But David Kwame Amoah will be incharge as head coach against the Phobians.

Aduana are second on the league log with 16 points and the Phobians lie 9th with 11 points after drawing against AshGold in their last game.

Although Tandoh hinted he may be assisting the new head coach, he insisted his team will fight and beat Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

"Playing against Accra Hearts of Oak is a special game and must be treated as such." he told Kumasi based Ashh Fm.

We are not afraid of the Phobians, we are the defending champions of the Ghana premier league and wants to defend the title once again and in doing that, there is a saying if you want to be the best, you must beat all the best and we know Hearts of Oak is one of the best clubs in Ghana so we have to beat them."

Yahaya Mohammed is a player I've known for a long time,I've worked with him back at Amidaus Professionals Tema and I can assure you Yahaya Mohammed is going to score against Hearts of Oak on Sunday to add to his tally." he said

"I have known Coach David Kwame Amoah for the past 13 years and he was my mate during our CAF License'B course,he is a good friend of mine that's why I made that recommendation and I can tell you he is a good coach and will help with his ideas to developed Aduana Stars."

"Let me thank The King of Dormaa Osagyefo Oseadeayo Nana Agyemang Badu II and the management of Aduana Stars for the opportunity given me and I know I own them a lot and will do well to all my best.We are going to welcome Hearts of Oak very well but will beat by the end of the game."