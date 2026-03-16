2 days ago

Aduana FC and Nations FC will battle for a place in the final of the MTN FA Cup after both sides secured victories in their quarter-final matches over the weekend.

‎

Aduana FC booked their semi-final place with a convincing 3–0 win over lower-tier side Techiman Liberty Youth FC at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Saturday.

‎

‎The Dormaa-based club controlled the match from start to finish, producing a dominant display to comfortably progress to the next stage of the competition.

‎

‎On Sunday, Nations FC edged past fellow Ghana Premier League side Berekum Chelsea in a tense encounter at the same venue.

‎

‎After the match ended goalless in regulation time, Nations FC held their nerve to secure a 4–3 victory in the penalty shootout, sealing their place in the semi-finals.

‎

‎The upcoming clash will determine which of the two clubs advances to the FA Cup final, with both sides chasing history.

‎

‎Aduana FC, two-time Ghana Premier League champions, are aiming to win the FA Cup for the first time in their history, while Nations FC are also hoping to lift the trophy for the first time.

‎

‎The FA Cup committee is expected to confirm the date and venue for the semi-final encounter in the coming days as anticipation builds for the decisive tie.