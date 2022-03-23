1 hour ago

Two time Ghana Premier League winners Aduana Stars have heavily sanctioned their striker Yahaya Mohammed for gross misconduct.

The veteran striker refused to travel with the team to Tamale for their match day 21 clash against Real Tamale United (RTU).

Despite being named in the traveling squad the striker went AWOL failing to join the team for the trip.

In the said match, Aduana Stars managed to get a draw against RTU at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

Aduana Stars issued a statement announcing that they have punished the player and warned of harsher sanctions to any player who emulates this behaviour.

The club further warns that “this should serve as his last caution for such gross misconduct as any recurring misconduct of such nature will attract plain and harsh punishment”.

“There shall be zero tolerance for such misbehaviour in the club especially on the part of players and technical officials”.

The Dormaa based side are currently third on the league log level on points with second placed Bechem United.