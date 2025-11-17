3 hours ago

Aduana Stars has been plunged into mourning following the tragic death of two supporters in a road accident at Aboabo in Kumasi on Sunday evening, shortly after the club’s Ghana Premier League match against Asante Kotoko.

The accident occurred when a tricycle carrying several fans veered off the road and crashed at Aboaso in the Ashanti Region. The supporters were returning from the Baba Yara Stadium, where Aduana held Kotoko to a 1–1 draw earlier in the day.

In a statement released on Monday, November 17, 2026, the Dormaa-based club described the incident as heartbreaking and confirmed both fatalities.

“We regret to announce that two of the fans have lost their lives and two others are currently on admission… We wish the bereaved families strength and empathy, and those on admission a speedy recovery,” the statement read.

The two surviving victims, who are in critical condition, are receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

Aduana FC added that it is maintaining close communication with the affected families and promised to provide further updates as more information becomes available.

The club has called for calm and requested privacy for the families as they navigate the difficult period.