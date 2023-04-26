16 minutes ago

League leaders Aduana FC defeated Bibiani Gold Stars 2-0 to keep hold of the top spot in the betPawa Premier League. The two-time champions went into looking to return to winning ways after losing to champions Asante Kotoko at the weekend. Forward Kelvin Obeng scored a brace in either half to propel them to a handsome victory to keep them in the first place in the League table with a three point advantage over Medeama SC.

Kelvin Obeng opened the scoring in the 34th after breaking down the defence of Gold Stars. The Miners looked resolute in the opening thirty minutes as they took a calm approach to frustrate the home side.

After a nervy ending to the first half, Bibiani Gold Stars looked more energized and poised in the second half but the home side had goalkeeper Joseph Addo to thank as he pulled three top quality saves to keep his side in the game.

Aduana FC put the game to bed in injury time through Kelvin Obeng – who grabbed a brace to give his sides all the spoils against the Miners.

The Ogya lads are on 50 points – three points ahead of second placed Medeama SC and five points richer than third placed Bechem United who drew 0-0 with King Faisal on Wednesday.