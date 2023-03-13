2 hours ago

Aduana FC head trainer Samuel Kwesi Fabin has won the NASCO Coach of the Month award for February, 2023.

The former Ghana U-17 coach saw off competition from fellow nominees Abdul Karim Zito of Dreams FC and Umar Abdul Rabi, formerly of Medeama SC.

Coach Fabin scooped the award following his team’s brilliant performance which saw them win three matches, draw one and lose none in the month of February.

As winner of the award, Coach Mingle will receive a 43 inch NASCO Television set from our partners Electroland Ghana Limited.