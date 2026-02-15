9 hours ago

The Automobile Dealers Union of Ghana (ADUG) has announced a 15 percent reduction in vehicle prices, citing recent stability in the cedi and the removal of the COVID-19 levy as key factors behind the decision.

In a statement issued on February 15, 2026, the Union said the adjustment fulfils its earlier pledge to lower prices once exchange rate conditions improved.

ADUG explained that in recent months, vehicle prices had been driven up by exchange rate volatility, high import duties, and rising shipping costs, all of which significantly affected operations within the sector.

“This decisive action reflects the Union’s long-standing promise to Ghanaians that any meaningful stabilisation of the exchange rate would translate into fairer vehicle pricing, rather than excess profiteering. We are pleased to state that our members have acted in good faith and with a strong sense of national responsibility,” the statement noted.

The Union indicated that the price cuts apply to a broad range of vehicles, including brand-new, hybrid, electric, and home-used models.

ADUG reaffirmed its commitment to protecting consumer interests while contributing positively to national economic growth.

