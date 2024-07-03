2 hours ago

A pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) group known as the Patriotic Movement for Bawumia has objected to the party’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s nomination of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as his running mate for the December 7 general elections.

The group has petitioned the party’s National Council to reject Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh because they believe he lacks the credibility to facilitate the party’s victory in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.

The leader of the group, Ebenezer Nyamekye, expressed in an interview that Dr. Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO, is perceived as arrogant, which would make it difficult to present him to Ghanaians as a potential Vice President.

“We want someone who is humble like Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. When the then-presidential candidate Nana Akufo-Addo nominated Dr. Bawumia, he was roundly accepted by a majority of party members and Ghanaians as a whole because people didn’t have much against him. That is the kind of candidate we were looking forward to. Apart from Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, who is from the Ashanti Region, there are many competent people with equal strength and capabilities to be a running mate who will help the party secure victory in the December 7 general elections.

“We all know that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is a true Muslim; we are also looking for someone who is a true Christian and a true Ashanti to partner with him as a running mate. We cannot track the particular church that Dr. Opoku Prempeh attends. We want somebody whom the Christian population will easily accept. This forms part of our humble petition submitted yesterday,” he said in an interview on Ghana Kasa on Kasapa 102.5FM Tuesday.

Ebenezer Nyamekye believes the Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, who is widely known for his humility, competence, and credibility, would make a better running mate and eventually a great Vice President.

“When it comes to humility, character, competence, and credibility, the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, stands tall. We believe he is an individual who fits well in the office of Vice President and will complement Dr. Bawumia. Dr. Adutwum partnering with Dr. Bawumia will not be a difficult ticket to sell to Ghanaians. We want victory on December 7, and one person we believe could help achieve this is Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum. We have made our case and petitioned the party. Whatever the party decides after the National Council and National Executive Council meetings on Thursday, July 4, we will accept it.”