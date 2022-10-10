3 hours ago

Over the weekend, Ghanaian-Nigerian female comedienne, Jacinta Ocansey, organised her first-ever stand-up comedy show at the National Theatre, which she dubbed ‘One Night Stand’.

One of the people eulogised at her program was veteran actress, Adwoa Smart, who decided to thrill the audience with an interesting story of her first visit to America before she was awarded a citation of honour.

According to her, on her most memorable visit to the United States of America, she arrived at the John F Kennedy Air terminal where she saw certain individuals being pushed in a wheelchair.

Adwoa Smart disclosed that she assumed these were sick individuals but didn't realize that the airport staff had requested one for herself as well.

“Before I went to Oklahoma, I went through New York. When I got to JFK, I realised that it was a much bigger airport. To my surprise, I saw people sitting in wheelchairs and assumed they were sick people.

“Not knowing after a little walk at the airport, they had ordered me a wheelchair as well and they were going to push me the same way,” she said.

The actress made fun of the fact that if not for the wheelchair, she was certainly missing her flight due to her stature.

“Because of how big the airport was, they got one to help me move easily to make my next flight. They knew if I had walked from one gate to the other and then to the final gate, the plane would have left me,” she laughed.

In the wake of recounting her entertaining story, the veteran actress was honoured with a praiseworthy citation for her commitment to the film and comedy industry in Ghana.

Source: Ghanaweb