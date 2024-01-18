6 hours ago

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has named his starting lineup that will face the Pharaoh's of Egypt in the must win game tonight.

Ghana succumbed to a late defeat in their opening group game against Cape Verde while the Pharaohs drew 1-1 against Mozambique.

The Black Stars will need a win or at least a point to make sure of qualification into the next stage.

Kudus Mohammed has returned to the squad after missing the opening game while Samed Abdul Salis replaces Baba Iddrisu.

Inaki Williams has also come in for Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer who had a game to forget against Cape Verde.