6 hours ago

The Malagasy Football Federation has announced the appointment of Rakotondrabe Romuald as the new head coach of the Madagascar national team, known as the Barea. Romuald will be taking over from Nicolas Dupuis, who recently resigned from his position.

Romuald is familiar with the Malagasy national team, having previously led them to the CHAN tournament in Algeria. His experience and strategic vision were cited as factors in his appointment.

In an official statement, the Malagasy Football Federation expressed their pleasure in announcing Romuald's appointment and highlighted his ability to inspire the national team and strengthen their pursuit of success on the field. They also mentioned his readiness to work closely with the players, technical staff, and supporters of the team.

Madagascar is scheduled to face Ghana in their upcoming match on June 18th in Antananarivo. Ghana currently leads Group E in the AFCON qualifiers with 8 points, while Madagascar sits at the bottom with 1 point. In their previous encounter in 2022, Ghana defeated Madagascar 3-0.

With Romuald at the helm, the Barea will be aiming to put up a strong performance against Ghana and improve their standing in the group.