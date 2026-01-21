8 hours ago

Former Arsenal and France legend Thierry Henry has praised the quality and organisation of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, while urging African football authorities to urgently address what he described as shortcomings in refereeing standards.

Speaking to CBS Sports, Henry said the tournament itself had been “exceptional”, pointing to the quality of football on display and Morocco’s investment in infrastructure as major positives of the competition.

“AFCON was exceptional,” he said. “Morocco has done incredible work in terms of infrastructure. The football we watched was of a very high level.”

However, the former World Cup winner was critical of the fallout from Senegal’s controversial walkout in the finals against Morocco, saying the team’s reaction overshadowed the spectacle on the pitch.

“You never want to see a team leave the pitch,” Henry said. “I understand the frustration, but I don’t agree with the manner in which it was handled. This isn’t the image we want to project, not just for African football, but for football in general.”

Henry was particularly outspoken on the issue of officiating, which he believes did not match the quality of the tournament. While acknowledging the pressure referees face, he stressed that responsibility lies higher up the footballing structure.

“The referees are not at the same level as the spectacle on the pitch,” he said. “I don’t blame the referees themselves. I blame those who are not training them to be at the same level as the football we are watching.”

He rejected suggestions that foreign officials should be brought in to improve standards, insisting that African referees must be trusted and developed.

“Should we bring in European referees? No,” Henry said. “It’s an African tournament. It must be African referees. They just need better preparation and support.”

Henry concluded by warning against misdirected criticism of the competition itself, arguing that AFCON’s problems are not structural but technical.

“People blame the tournament, but the tournament isn’t the problem,” he said. “There is one thing that must change to ensure a better AFCON refereeing.”

His comments are likely to reignite debate over officiating standards in African football, even as AFCON 2025 is widely regarded as one of the most competitive and well-hosted editions in recent years.