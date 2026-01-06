2 hours ago

Sadio Mané has warned that technical quality alone is not enough to guarantee success at the Africa Cup of Nations, insisting that mentality often makes the decisive difference as the tournament reaches its most demanding stage.

Speaking ahead of Senegal’s quarter-final game against Mali, the Teranga Lions forward said AFCON presents challenges that go beyond tactics and talent, placing a premium on focus, humility and mental strength.

“The best team doesn’t always win the Africa Cup of Nations,” Mané said. “The team’s mental state plays a significant role, especially with the numerous challenges in this competition.”

The 32-year-old, who played a central role in Senegal’s historic AFCON triumph, stressed the importance of staying composed.

With expectations rising and pressure intensifying in the knockout rounds, Mané believes a disciplined, match-by-match approach will be crucial.

“I believe we will try to remain humble and grounded, and most importantly, try to approach each match individually,” he added.

Senegal have impressed so far, blending tournament experience with youthful energy, and are widely regarded as one of the favourites to lift the trophy once again. However, Mané was quick to caution against complacency, pointing to AFCON’s long-standing reputation for unpredictability.

The former Liverpool forward noted that focus and discipline are often just as important as individual brilliance, particularly when margins are fine.

Senegal’s quarter-final clash with Mali is expected to be a stern test, with both sides known for their physical intensity and tactical organisation.

As the Teranga Lions chase another continental crown, Mané says success will depend on pairing quality with the right mindset, proving once again that AFCON is as much a battle of the mind as it is of skill.