1 hour ago

The Moroccan U23 team continued their impressive run in the TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations by securing a 1-0 victory over Congo in their final group stage match. The win solidified Morocco's position at the top of Group A with a perfect record of nine points.

The match, held at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, saw Morocco assert their dominance from the beginning. Defender Omar El-Hilali threatened the Congo goal early on with a powerful shot, but it sailed over the crossbar.

Morocco took the lead in the 7th minute when forward Younes Taha found the back of the net. Taha made a penetrating run and unleashed a shot from outside the box that deflected off a Congolese defender and went in, giving the "Atlas Lions" a 1-0 advantage.

Morocco continued to create scoring opportunities, with Taha Hussein attempting a long-range shot and Moroccan captain Osama Targhaline also testing the Congolese goalkeeper. However, the Congolese shot-stopper made some crucial saves to keep his team in the game.

In the second half, Congo tried to mount a comeback but struggled to break through the well-organized Moroccan defense. The Moroccan team, on the other hand, pushed for a second goal but couldn't convert their chances.

Despite their efforts, the match ended with a 1-0 victory for Morocco. The result confirmed Morocco's status as the group winners with a perfect record, while Congo exited the competition without earning any points.

Morocco's impressive performance throughout the group stage highlights their potential as strong contenders in the tournament. They will carry their unbeaten run and momentum into the semifinals, aiming to continue their quest for the title.