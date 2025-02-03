18 hours ago

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has proposed to African leaders to adopt a gold-backed currency system in order to control faltering local currencies against the major currencies.

Ghana, in the face of the free fall of its currency, introduced an innovative remedy by backing its currency with gold and also adopted the gold for oil policy, which uses purchased gold by the Central Bank to pay for oil imports instead of the US Dollar.

In an ambitious bid to transform Africa’s financial landscape, the African Development Bank (AfDB) has proposed the 'gold standard' currency system backed by the continent's vast reserves of critical minerals—including cobalt, copper, lithium, manganese, and rare earth elements—which are crucial for the global energy transition and electric vehicle production.

Despite possessing roughly 30 percent of the world’s critical mineral reserves, Africa attracts only a small share of global energy investments. The AfDB reports that while the world witnessed an 8 percent decline in overall foreign direct investment last year, Africa’s potential remains largely untapped, with just 3 percent of global energy investments and only $40 billion directed toward green projects.

A key challenge, the AfDB observes, has been the continent’s volatile currency markets, which have hindered the flow of capital necessary to drive large-scale clean energy initiatives.

The AfDB’s innovative proposal suggests that African nations pool a predetermined amount of their proven critical mineral reserves. This collective reserve would then underpin the AUA, allowing local currencies to be converted at an agreed exchange rate.

The envisioned currency system is expected to deliver multiple benefits. By reducing the cost of capital for clean energy projects, the new mechanism could encourage cross-border financial cooperation and bolster Africa’s negotiating power in global resource markets. This, in turn, is seen as a pivotal strategy to help narrow the continent’s $400 billion annual funding gap and to support the broader sustainable development agenda.

By leveraging its abundant mineral resources, the AfDB aims not only to drive down financing costs but also to stimulate economic growth and long-term energy security across the continent.

The bank’s proposal, first floated last year and now detailed for the first time, represents a bold step toward reshaping Africa’s investment climate and reinforcing its position in the global energy transition.