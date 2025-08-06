15 minutes ago

Ghanaian forward Felix Afena-Gyan marked his long-awaited return for Cremonese with an impressive performance in their 3-0 pre-season win over Aurora Pro Patria on Tuesday — his first appearance for the club since January 2024.

The 22-year-old, back from a productive loan spell with Juventus Next Gen, made an immediate impact, playing a key role in setting up Cremonese’s third goal. His sharp movement, intelligent link-up play, and renewed attacking drive were evident throughout his time on the pitch, underlining his readiness for the upcoming season.

Afena-Gyan enjoyed a solid campaign with Juventus Next Gen, contributing to 10 goals in 28 appearances — a sign of his growing maturity and development as a forward. The experience appears to have bolstered his confidence, and his return injects fresh energy into Cremonese’s attacking options ahead of their 2025-2026 Serie A campaign.

Now in full training with the squad, the Ghana international is keen to establish himself as a key figure in Cremonese’s frontline. His pace, versatility, and work ethic make him a valuable asset as the club prepares for its return to Italy’s top flight.

Afena-Gyan will also be aiming to reignite interest from Ghana’s national team selectors, as he looks to force his way back into contention for a spot in Coach Otto Addo’s Black Stars setup. He caught the eyes of the Black Stars technical team and got called up for the Unity Games in May as he featured in the third place game against Trinidad and Tobago— a return to the national team after three years since losing out on a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.

With the new season on the horizon, all signs point to a big year ahead for one of Ghana’s brightest attacking prospects.