3 hours ago

Ghana forward Felix Afena-Gyan continued his impressive run of form by scoring the decisive goal in Amedspor’s narrow victory over Serik Belediyespor in the TFF First League.

‎The 23-year-old’s solitary strike proved enough to secure maximum points for Amedspor, marking the second time in his last three matches that he has delivered the winning goal for the Turkish side.

Afena-Gyan’s influence in attack has grown steadily this season, with the Ghanaian forward playing a key role in his team’s offensive efforts.

The former AS Roma striker has now recorded four goals and five assists in the Turkish second tier this campaign, underlining his importance to Amedspor’s push in the league.

‎His recent performances have highlighted his ability to step up in crucial moments, providing decisive contributions when his team needs them most.