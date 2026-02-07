6 hours ago

Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, the Minority Leader in Parliament and Member of Parliament for Effutu, has come under intense scrutiny within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) following controversies arising from the party’s January 31, 2026 presidential primaries and the unexpected voting outcome in his constituency.

The debate, which has triggered calls from sections of the party for his removal, comes at a delicate moment for the NPP as it attempts to reunite behind its newly elected flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Minority Leadership In A Difficult Political Era

Afenyo-Markin rose to national prominence after the NPP’s defeat in the 2024 general elections pushed the party into opposition. He was the Majority Leader after being replacing Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu.

He assumed leadership of the Minority caucus during a turbulent period in Parliament, where the NDC held a stronger advantage and the Speaker was often accused by NPP members of bias.

Supporters within the party have credited Afenyo-Markin with providing firm direction at a time when parliamentary battles were intense and the NPP was struggling to redefine itself after losing power.

His influence within the party has remained significant, making the controversy surrounding his role in the primaries particularly sensitive.

The Kennedy Agyapong Connection And Loyalty Questions

The tensions surrounding Afenyo-Markin deepened during the NPP’s flagbearer contest, where former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong emerged as one of the strongest challengers to Dr. Bawumia.

Afenyo-Markin publicly acknowledged that Kennedy Agyapong was not only a long-time friend but also someone he regarded as a benefactor.

He defended the bond between them, insisting that loyalty to friendship was important even in competitive political seasons.

While he repeatedly maintained that “the NPP comes first,” critics argue that his silence throughout the campaign period created the impression that he was quietly aligned with Kennedy Agyapong rather than remaining neutral as expected of a party leader.

The issue became more controversial given Kennedy Agyapong’s combative political style since the 2023 primaries, which some party members believe contributed to internal divisions and weakened the NPP’s image.

Effutu Results Trigger Party Backlash

The controversy reached its peak when results from Effutu Constituency were declared.

Kennedy Agyapong recorded a commanding victory with 644 votes, while Dr. Bawumia polled only 79 votes, with Dr. Bryan Acheampong trailing with 32 votes.

For many within the party, the scale of the margin in Afenyo-Markin’s own constituency was too significant to ignore.

Grassroots supporters argued that such results reflected more than delegate preference, raising questions about whether subtle signals from leadership influenced the outcome.

Afenyo-Markin Denies Allegations of Influence

Following rumours that he had intimidated or influenced delegates near polling areas, Afenyo-Markin issued a strongly worded statement dismissing the claims as baseless fabrications orchestrated by political opponents.

He insisted that he adhered strictly to Electoral Commission and party guidelines, stating that he was never near the voting area in any improper manner.

He urged party supporters to focus on peace, transparency, and the integrity of internal democracy rather than misinformation.

Karbo Dismisses Removal Calls As “Hogwash”

As calls for his removal intensified, Anthony Karbo, a leading member of Dr. Bawumia’s campaign team, stepped in to reject the growing speculation.

Anthony Karbo described the rumours about Afenyo-Markin being removed as Minority Leader as “hogwash” and “baseless,” cautioning party members against distractions at a time when unity is critical.

He stressed that the party must not deepen internal cracks after a competitive primary, especially as it prepares for the national contest in 2028.

Nana B Defends Minority Leader Amid Internal Pressure

The NPP’s National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, also publicly defended Afenyo-Markin, describing him as an “outstanding leader” and one of the party’s most dependable voices in Parliament.

Speaking on Citi FM, Nana B insisted that the party leadership remains satisfied with his performance and warned that calls for removal could worsen factionalism.

“The party is very happy with what he is doing… We are satisfied with his leadership,” Nana B stated.

Afenyo-Markin Congratulates Bawumia and Joins Minority MPs to Visit Him

In a significant post-primary development, Afenyo-Markin moved quickly to demonstrate party unity.

After publicly congratulating Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on his decisive victory, he led Minority Members of Parliament to visit the flagbearer at his residence to formally pledge support and solidarity.

The visit was seen as an important symbolic step aimed at healing divisions within the party following the hard-fought contest.

Bawumia Declares Forgiveness And Openness To Work With All

During the interaction with the Minority caucus, Dr. Bawumia struck a reconciliatory tone, assuring party members that he was ready to work with everyone, regardless of positions taken during the primaries.

He stated that his focus was not on personal grievances but on building a united front capable of returning the NPP to power.

“My mind is open, my heart is open, and my hands are open,” Bawumia told the MPs.

He added that anyone who can contribute to the party’s victory will have his full cooperation, stressing that internal competition must now give way to collective purpose.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia further emphasised that the responsibility placed on him as flagbearer is a national mission, not a personal project, and that unity will be key as the party rebuilds after its 2024 defeat.

Bawumia’s National Victory Overshadows Constituency Shocks

Despite the constituency controversies, Dr. Bawumia emerged as the overall winner of the presidential primaries, securing a commanding mandate nationwide.

Official results showed:

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia – 110,643 votes (56.48%)

Kennedy Agyapong – 46,554 votes (23.76%)

Dr. Bryan Acheampong – 36,303 votes (18.53%)

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum – 1,999 votes (1.02%)

Kwabena Agyei Agyepong – 402 votes (0.21%)

His victory now positions him as the NPP’s candidate heading into the 2028 elections.

A Party Balancing Loyalty, Leadership, And Unity

The unfolding debate over Afenyo-Markin reflects broader tensions within the NPP about loyalty, neutrality, and leadership responsibility after a divisive internal contest.

While critics argue that Effutu exposed uncomfortable truths about factional influence, party officials insist the priority must now be unity behind the flagbearer.