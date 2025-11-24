40 minutes ago

A heated exchange erupted in Parliament on Friday as the Majority side demanded clarity from Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin on the continuous absence of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, who remains outside the country despite multiple requests by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to assist with ongoing corruption investigations.

The confrontation was triggered when Ahmed Ibrahim, Minister for Local Government and MP for Banda, questioned Afenyo-Markin over his earlier assurance that Ofori-Atta would be back in Ghana by February 18. With no sign of the former minister nine months after that date, Ibrahim pressed for answers.

He reminded the House that Ofori-Atta, like other former Finance Ministers, should remain accessible for accountability processes, especially given the gravity of the allegations surrounding him.

“He gave us authoritative information that by February 18 the honourable former Finance Minister was going to be in Ghana. So I’m saying, where is the former Finance Minister?… Where is he?” Ibrahim demanded.

Afenyo-Markin Defence

Responding to the pressure, Afenyo-Markin dismissed claims that he had misled Parliament. He explained that Ofori-Atta had formally informed the OSP through his lawyers that he was scheduled for medical treatment abroad and had expected to return by May.

He added that doctors later advised that the former minister required an extended recovery period following a planned surgery.

According to the Minority Leader, Ofori-Atta communicated these updates to the OSP in writing.

Afenyo-Markin urged MPs to avoid politicising matters of health:

“When it comes to ill health… all of us may go through it. If a man is going through a serious medical condition, how many of us would be bold enough to disclose our medical records? The man has disclosed his medical record.”

Majority Leader challenges the explanation

But the Majority side, led by Mahama Ayariga, rejected the narrative that concerns about Ofori-Atta’s whereabouts amount to insensitivity. According to Ayariga, the former minister’s health only became a public issue after he was required to account for alleged procurement breaches and financial irregularities.

Ayariga told the House:

“You are giving an impression that members on this side are insensitive to the medical condition of Ken Ofori-Atta. Ken Ofori-Atta was very sick in this country. You could see the sickness in his face. But at that time, it was sweet to be a Finance Minister.”

He further questioned the timing of Ofori-Atta’s prolonged absence:

“How come that suddenly, because today he is being sought after by the law enforcement agencies, he cannot live in this country and is claiming illness?”

OSP’s pursuit of the former minister

Ken Ofori-Atta has been at the centre of multiple investigations, including:

The controversial GRA–SML revenue assurance contract, now at the heart of a GH₵1.4 billion financial loss case.

Spending related to the National Cathedral project, which has drawn scrutiny over procurement and accountability.

Earlier this year, the OSP invited Ofori-Atta to assist with investigations, but he has remained outside Ghana since, citing medical grounds. His extended stay abroad has become a political flashpoint, dividing MPs across the aisle.

The OSP has already filed 78 charges against Ofori-Atta and seven others, ranging from procurement breaches to abuse of office.

The former minister is expected to appear before court once formally served.