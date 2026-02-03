18 hours ago

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has called on the Majority side in Parliament to adopt a more inclusive approach to legislative business as the House resumes sittings on Tuesday, February 3, 2026.

Speaking at a leadership media briefing ahead of the new parliamentary session, he stressed the importance of creating room for the Minority to actively participate in debates, motions, and policy advocacy, noting that a balanced Parliament thrives on diverse contributions.

According to him, much of the previous year was marked by tension and limited engagement, as several motions from the Minority were turned down, curtailing their ability to raise key national issues on the floor of the House.

He argued that parliamentary democracy functions best when all sides are given fair opportunity to contribute, adding that the Minority expects the Speaker to be more receptive to their motions and interventions in the coming session.

Afenyo-Markin expressed optimism that the new sitting would foster healthier debate and collaboration, allowing Parliament to better serve the interests of Ghanaians through robust scrutiny and inclusive lawmaking.