An expression of sympathy has been given to Nollywood star Yul Edochie by Afia Akoto of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) following the death of his son.

The former deputy CEO of MASLOC wrote a letter of support to the actor on Facebook, expressing her concern for him following the death of his kid, even though she had never seen the well-known Nigerian actor in person.

Afia Akoto contends that nobody, not even one's adversary, should have to go through the sorrow of losing a child.

"Dear May Educhi, I don't know you and doubt our paths have ever crossed. But at this moment you are all I have been thinking of, praying for and worried about. This pain, nobody deserves to go through, not even one's worst enemy. I watched how you've constantly protected your children in all things and that makes it more painful to process," she wrote.

She asked God to grant Mr. Edochie, his wife, and their children all necessary strength to get through this trying moment.

"May God hear our prayers now, may he rush to your rescue and bring you strength for this cross is too heavy. May the Lord calm every storm blowing in your home and your life. May He drive away any bad energy or wind far from your home. This is too much for any woman to go through. Strength from above for you and the rest of the children.

"A mother's true love is said to be her first born son. May this dark cloud move far and far in Jesus' name? If there is anything that comes after the storm then it's calmness and peace; may you experience that on all sides. May this sacrifice birth a mind-blowing testimony that will help you find some closure to this pain. I pray for thee," she prayed.

On March 30, reports of the death of Kambilichukwu Edochie, Yul Edochie's son, filled social media sites and web portals.

Kambili, the first child of Yul Edochie and his first wife, May, was reported to have fallen unconscious and been rushed to the hospital. It is unclear what caused his death.

Kambili had read all night in preparation for his exam, according to the sister of Yul Edochie's first wife.

She revealed that he joined his friends to play football after his school exam, at which point he started having seizures and was taken to Mother and Child Hospital.

She said after unsuccessful attempts to revive him, he was declared dead.