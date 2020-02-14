29 minutes ago

A Deputy Communications Officer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Afia Akoto, has revealed how National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Chief Nixon Biney made her love again.

According to her, she lost the verge to love at a point in her life after she felt she could not trust anybody with her heart.

“It was hard for me to fall in love at a point in my life so even when we started dating in 2016, I fell a year later because I just couldn’t believe it and needed time to pray about it,” she revealed on Adom TV’s Badwam on Valentine’s Day.

Sharing captivating stories about her love life, she said she is very vulnerable at heart and not the political face Ghanaians see.

She added that despite her doubts after prophesies from Dr Michael Boadi Nyamekye of the Makers’ House Chapel and some pastors, she eventually decided to give love a chance again.

Mrs Biney, who is also the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre, in a colourful traditional ceremony tied the knot with long-time boyfriend, Chief Hamilton Nixon Biney who is also the Deputy National Organiser for the NDC.