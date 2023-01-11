3 hours ago

Ghanaian socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger has announced to her over 2.8 million followers that she has lost her brother a week to her father's first anniversary.

She implored netizens to provide her and her family the privacy they need to grieve in a post she shared on Instagram.

“My brother Richard Osei Bonsu is dead. Just exactly 1 week to my father's 1 year. Please I beg everyone to give me and my family privacy in this difficult time. Thank you. It is well. Rest in peace Abban,” she shared on January 10, 2023.

She posted this caption along with a video of herself and her late brother enjoying some music at home while having fun.

Another video she posted separately of her late brother captured the two smiling heartily while conversing inaudibly.

The controversial socialite has since received several messages praying for her and asking her to keep strong.

On January 17, 2022, Afia Schwarzenegger announced the death of her father, Augustine Agyei, who had been battling with illness for months.