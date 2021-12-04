2 hours ago

Ghanaian actress and comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, has offered her support to former friend Akuapem Poloo after she lost a court appeal on social media.

The Accra High court dismissed Akuapem Poloo's appeal and sent her back to jail to go and finish her 90 days jail term.

Afia Schwarzenegger has sympathized with her former friend, Akuapem Poloo.

In the post shared on the comedians Instagram, she cited no matter what happened between them, Akuapem Poloo is still in her prayers hoping for God’s strength for her.

“No matter what has happened, you are still in my prayers and God will send you strength...I spent Christmas without my mother and even though I was old and a mother myself I cried like a baby."

“Kindly check on her son daily if you are close to them...forget about his ungrateful mother and reach out to the boy...he needs our love now than ever. Rosemond, may the holy spirit send you strength!!! It is well," she shared.

In October this year, Akuapem Poloo on Kingdom FM’s Fiifi Pratt mentioned that she won’t take any form of insults from Afia especially if they were directed at her mother.

She issued a strong ‘warning’ to Afia Schwarzenegger to desist from insulting her mother or face her wrath.

The genesis of their fight, according to Akuapem, was stirred up by the CEO of Pinamang cosmetics right after signing on a brand deal.