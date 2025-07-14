10 hours ago

Pena Geiling Amankona, daughter of Ghanaian comedienne and media personality Afia Schwarzenegger, celebrated her 11th birthday in grand fashion over the weekend with a luxurious party that lit up social media.

The glamorous event, held in Accra on Saturday, July 12, 2025, captured the attention of fans and followers alike.

Videos shared online show Pena arriving in style aboard a party bus, flanked by her twin older brothers and a lively group of friends — a fitting entrance for the young star.

The birthday venue was exquisitely decorated, creating a vibrant and joyful setting that reflected Pena's bubbly personality. Dressed to impress, guests joined in the fun as Pena enjoyed the spotlight throughout the day.

The celebration followed her actual birthday on Friday, July 11, which she marked with the theme “11 on 11.” Pena shared a series of stunning portraits on social media that drew warm messages and birthday wishes from fans and well-wishers.

Afia Schwarzenegger, known for her larger-than-life persona, once again went the extra mile to ensure her daughter’s milestone birthday was truly unforgettable.

The heartwarming event was not just a party, but a celebration of love, joy, and family.