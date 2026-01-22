5 hours ago

A 52-year-old former traditional priestess, Dafliso Dzogbebabe, from Akato in the Wudoaba District of The Church of Pentecost, Aflao Area, has publicly renounced her former spiritual practices and handed over three traditional gods she had served for more than two decades to be destroyed.

The symbolic act, which took place on Friday, January 9, 2026, marked a dramatic turning point in her life and faith journey.

Sister Dafliso’s conversion followed a house-to-house evangelism exercise carried out by the Wudoaba District Evangelism Team in November 2025, as part of the Church’s Aggressive Evangelism programme. During the outreach, Deaconess Gloria Kewu shared the message of the gospel with her, an encounter that eventually led her to surrender her life to Christ.

Following her conversion, the District Counselling Team advised her to make a clear public demonstration of her new faith by handing over the traditional gods she previously served, identified as Dzogbe, Maama and Tokpo, for destruction.

Speaking about her past, Sister Dafliso revealed that she had served the gods for 22 years but described the last eight years as a period of deep misery and hardship.

She explained that her growing struggles and inner unrest compelled her to seek true freedom, which she said she ultimately found in Christ.

“I needed freedom and peace, and I found it in Christ,” she testified.

Pastor Albert Adotey Mensah, the Wudoaba District Minister of The Church of Pentecost, baptised her following her renunciation of idol worship. As a sign of her new beginning, she changed her name from Dafliso Dzogbebabe to Veronica Tovia, reflecting her transformed identity and faith in Jesus Christ.

Church leaders described the event as a powerful testimony of the impact of evangelism and counselling, particularly in communities where traditional spiritual practices remain deeply rooted.

Members of the congregation and residents who witnessed the event expressed joy and thanksgiving, describing her transformation as a sign of hope and spiritual renewal.

The Church of Pentecost has reiterated its commitment to sustained evangelism, discipleship and counselling, emphasising that true conversion must be accompanied by a clear break from past practices and a commitment to a new life in Christ.