8 hours ago

Associate Professor of Political Science at the University of Ghana, Prof. Lloyd G. Adu Amoah, has warned that Africa could undermine its own industrial development if it continues to allow Chinese-manufactured goods to flood local markets.

Speaking to Citi News on the sidelines of the JB Danquah Memorial Lecture at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences, held under the theme “Africa–China Relations: Partnerships, Peonage, Pawnage and Possibilities?”, Prof. Adu Amoah stressed the need for African leaders to safeguard the continent’s industrial interests in engagements with China.

He noted that while Africa’s industrialisation remains weak, Chinese products continue to dominate local markets, potentially stifling the growth of domestic industries.

“China must truly demonstrate that it wants to be a genuine partner, in ways that are tangible. African leadership also needs to ensure that in engaging China, the primary consideration is the welfare of the masses of Africa,” he said.

He added, “Africa cannot simply become a dumping ground for Chinese goods. The purpose of this lecture is to explore future realities for the continent, even as the global political economy faces upheavals in the US and Europe.”

Prof. Adu Amoah’s comments underscore the importance of strategic economic partnerships that protect local industry while fostering sustainable development.