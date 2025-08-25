33 minutes ago

In response to growing concerns over exploitative migration schemes targeting African youth, 20 journalists from across the continent have been trained to investigate, report, and debunk misleading narratives about opportunities abroad.

The initiative, led by the African Leaders Network for Democracy, Emergence and Renewal (Réseau‑LEADER), emphasizes the media’s crucial role in protecting vulnerable young people from dangerous migration pathways.

At a press conference in Accra themed “The Role of the Media in Addressing the Illusions and Realities of African Youth Migration,” network leaders stressed that journalists must move beyond surface-level coverage and actively expose the networks, recruitment tactics, and false promises that lure thousands of young Africans abroad.

A follow-up session involving migration experts and institutional partners is scheduled for September 22, 2025, to continue developing strategies for responsible reporting.

“Every day, thousands of African youths are enticed by embellished narratives of success in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and beyond,” said Nana Bafour Odefour Boamh Darko, Mawerehene of Akyem Adadientam.

“Too often, these dreams end in abuse, exploitation, or life-threatening situations. It is the duty of journalists to shine a light on these realities.”

The conference spotlighted troubling cases, including the Alabuga Start program in Russia, where young African women were reportedly recruited under the guise of training but allegedly subjected to exploitation

Speakers also highlighted abuses associated with the kafala sponsorship system in parts of the Middle East, where domestic workers—many from Africa—have faced passport confiscation, unpaid wages, poor living conditions, and physical or psychological abuse.

Similar concerns were raised regarding young Africans recruited for work or training opportunities in Asia, many of whom found themselves in conditions resembling forced labor with little access to legal protection.

The event culminated in the adoption of the Accra Declaration on the Role of the Media in Addressing the Illusions and Realities of African Youth Migration.

The declaration outlines concrete expectations for journalists, including: investigating and debunking myths about migration, dedicating media space for awareness campaigns, and working with community leaders to deliver accurate information in local languages.

“We urge media professionals to become true allies in this struggle,” the declaration stated.

“Trapped migration is not only an individual tragedy; it threatens the future of our continent.”

Dr Jean Emmanuel, chairperson of Réseau‑LEADER, also addressed young Africans directly, urging them to reconsider the belief that success requires moving abroad.

“Success is not achieved overnight. Pursuing opportunities abroad without due diligence can put your life at risk,” he said, calling for media campaigns that highlight survivors’ testimonies as cautionary tales.

Journalists attending the Accra workshop pledged to explore collaborative investigative projects, cross-border reporting partnerships, and community-level outreach to counter misinformation propagated on social media and through informal recruiters.