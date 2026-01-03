12 hours ago

The African Union on Saturday said it was deeply concerned by recent events in Venezuela, including reports that President Nicolás Maduro had been kidnapped and that Venezuelan state institutions had come under military attack.

In a statement, the pan-African body reaffirmed its commitment to the principles of international law, stressing respect for state sovereignty, territorial integrity and the right of peoples to self-determination, as outlined in the United Nations Charter.

The African Union said it believed Venezuela’s internal challenges could only be resolved sustainably through an inclusive political dialogue among Venezuelans themselves, and emphasised the importance of peaceful dispute resolution and respect for constitutional and institutional frameworks.

The bloc also expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people and reiterated its commitment to promoting peace, stability and mutual respect between nations and regions.

Calling on all parties involved to act with moderation and responsibility, the African Union urged stakeholders to respect international law to prevent further escalation and safeguard regional peace and stability.